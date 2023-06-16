The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Trading 1% Higher

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.98). 1,417,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 384,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($1.96).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market cap of £628.36 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.94.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

