The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $52,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

