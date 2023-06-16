The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $222.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,645. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.