The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $219.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

