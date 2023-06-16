The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,580 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.68) to GBX 4,580 ($57.31) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($59.43) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 5,100 ($63.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,800 ($60.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,617 ($57.77).

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,923.74 ($49.10) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($39.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($56.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,226.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,118.37. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.48, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

