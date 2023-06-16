Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of TGSGY stock remained flat at $14.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.0907 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tgs Asa Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

