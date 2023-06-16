Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of TGSGY stock remained flat at $14.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.0907 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

