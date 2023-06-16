TFI International Inc to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

