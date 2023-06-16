TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
