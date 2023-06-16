TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

