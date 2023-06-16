Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Up 1.4%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 53,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

