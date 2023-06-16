TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 10th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 3.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.11% of TELUS worth $32,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 212,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,108. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.44%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

