Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.25

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 52974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 469,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $14,356,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,526.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 198,651 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

