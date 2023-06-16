TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $8.22. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 26,613 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

