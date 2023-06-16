Team (NYSE:TISI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of TISI opened at $6.38 on Monday. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The business had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Team by 83.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

