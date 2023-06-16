TD Securities Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.65.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 1.4 %
ACB stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.70. 188,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,172. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
