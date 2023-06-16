Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

