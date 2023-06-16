Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.76

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 41521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $11,494,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 664,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

