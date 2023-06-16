Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 933,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.