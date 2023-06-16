Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 5,880 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $246.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,664. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

