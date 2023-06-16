Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $84.47. 673,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,179. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

