Symmetry Partners LLC Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $30,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,922. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1123 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

