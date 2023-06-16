Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $43,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

BATS:ACWV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. 249,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

