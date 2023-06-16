Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 242,693 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 488,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

