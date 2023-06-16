Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 12,682 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.34. 763,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

