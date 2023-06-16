Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $876.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $692.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

