Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
