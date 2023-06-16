Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.30 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $27.30 million and approximately $774,894.48 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,611,653,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,234,451,809 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

