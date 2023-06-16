sUSD Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $42.41 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 42,688,130 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

