Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Up 34.6% in May

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Surgalign Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:SRGA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.95) by $3.92. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 983.11% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. Research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgalign

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 67.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,309,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 327,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spinal hardware implants and biomaterial products worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL spinal fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS spinal fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

