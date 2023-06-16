Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 110,325 shares of company stock worth $99,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.