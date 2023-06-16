SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunOpta Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SunOpta stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 589,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $821.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

