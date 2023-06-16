SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Insider Transactions at SunOpta
In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SunOpta Stock Performance
SunOpta stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 589,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $821.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
