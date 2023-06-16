Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $29.59. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.
