Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $29.59. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

