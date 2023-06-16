Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in May

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,804,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 1,480,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sumco Stock Performance

SUMCF remained flat at 13.85 on Thursday. Sumco has a 52-week low of 11.93 and a 52-week high of 14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 14.16 and a 200-day moving average of 14.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumco from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

