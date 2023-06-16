Suku Price Reaches $0.0505 on Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $621,196.94 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

