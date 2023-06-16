Substratum Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $172,882.16 and approximately $0.62 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,339.21 or 1.00006383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00047833 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

