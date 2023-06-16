Substratum Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $225,572.81 and $10.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015655 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,493.61 or 1.00034626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0005264 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

