Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SNAXW remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

