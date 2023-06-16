Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 4.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.36% of Stryker worth $330,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.59 and a 200-day moving average of $269.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

