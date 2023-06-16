Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $971,239.33 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Stratis has a market cap of $59.43 million and approximately $971,239.33 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.49 or 0.06527684 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,178,923 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.