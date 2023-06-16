Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 593,591 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 593,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 8.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. 105,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,207. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

