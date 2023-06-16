Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

