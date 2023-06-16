Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

GEHCV stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 1,794,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,390. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

