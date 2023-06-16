Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 631 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 86,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

