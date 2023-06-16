Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

