Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 153,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,329. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.