StockNews.com Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of HGV opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

