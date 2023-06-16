StockNews.com Lowers Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Seneca Foods Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SENEA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Seneca Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16.
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.
