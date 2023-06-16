StockNews.com Lowers Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SENEA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Seneca Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

