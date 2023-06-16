StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
See Also
