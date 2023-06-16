StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WidePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

