StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

SGEN opened at $197.54 on Monday. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.55.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

