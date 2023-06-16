StockNews.com Downgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Up 0.7 %

INT opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 382.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.