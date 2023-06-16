StockNews.com Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $719.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $16,537,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 294,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.